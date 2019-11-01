Man who died after Campbell Industrial Park fire identified

A 28-year-old man who died after sustaining severe burns in an auto recycling business fire in West Oahu has been identified today by the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office as Robert Bowers, of Waianae.

Bowers was one of two men who sustained severe burns Thursday at the Campbell Industrial Park business.

Nearly 20 firefighters responded to the blaze that broke out at Green Auto Recycling at 91-080 Hanua St. at about 2:55 p.m. When they arrived, they saw multiple vehicles on fire.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control at about 3:45 p.m. and extinguished it just after 5 p.m.

Bowers was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries Thursday night.

The other man, 53, was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Police said he remains in serious condition today.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Honolulu Fire spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant said crews have responded to fires at the auto recycling business in the past.