TODAY

FOOTBALL

ILH Open Division: Championship,

Punahou vs. Saint Louis, 6 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.

BIIF Division II: Championship, Hawaii Prep at Kamehameha-Hawaii, 7 p.m.

GOLF

College men: Kaanapali Classic Collegiate Invitational, all day, at Royal

Ka‘anapali Golf Course.

TENNIS

College women: Rainbow Wahine Invite, 8 a.m., at UH Tennis Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity I Single-Elimination Tournament—Consolation: ‘Iolani vs. Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m.; Championship: Punahou vs. Kamehameha, 6 p.m. Matches at ‘Iolani.

SATURDAY

CHEERLEADING

OIA Championships: 6 p.m. at Moanalua.

CROSS COUNTRY

HHSAA State Championships: Boys at 8:30 a.m., Girls at 9:15 a.m.; at Seabury Hall.

FOOTBALL

Mountain West: Fresno State vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.

BIIF Division I: Championship, Konawaena vs. Hilo, 7 p.m., at Wong

Stadium.

KIF: Waimea vs. Kauai, 2:30 p.m., at

Hanapepe Stadium.

GOLF

College men: Ka‘anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational, all day, at Royal Ka‘anapali Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo Fall Preview scrimmage, noon at UHH softball field.

TENNIS

College women: Rainbow Wahine Invite, 9 a.m., at UH Tennis Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at St. Francis gym.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity I Single-Elimination Tournament—Championship playoff, if necessary, time TBA, location TBA.