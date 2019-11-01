TODAY
FOOTBALL
ILH Open Division: Championship,
Punahou vs. Saint Louis, 6 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.
BIIF Division II: Championship, Hawaii Prep at Kamehameha-Hawaii, 7 p.m.
GOLF
College men: Kaanapali Classic Collegiate Invitational, all day, at Royal
Ka‘anapali Golf Course.
TENNIS
College women: Rainbow Wahine Invite, 8 a.m., at UH Tennis Complex.
VOLLEYBALL
Big West women: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.
WATER POLO
ILH boys: Varsity I Single-Elimination Tournament—Consolation: ‘Iolani vs. Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m.; Championship: Punahou vs. Kamehameha, 6 p.m. Matches at ‘Iolani.
SATURDAY
CHEERLEADING
OIA Championships: 6 p.m. at Moanalua.
CROSS COUNTRY
HHSAA State Championships: Boys at 8:30 a.m., Girls at 9:15 a.m.; at Seabury Hall.
FOOTBALL
Mountain West: Fresno State vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.
BIIF Division I: Championship, Konawaena vs. Hilo, 7 p.m., at Wong
Stadium.
KIF: Waimea vs. Kauai, 2:30 p.m., at
Hanapepe Stadium.
GOLF
College men: Ka‘anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational, all day, at Royal Ka‘anapali Golf Course.
SOFTBALL
PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo Fall Preview scrimmage, noon at UHH softball field.
TENNIS
College women: Rainbow Wahine Invite, 9 a.m., at UH Tennis Complex.
VOLLEYBALL
PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at St. Francis gym.
WATER POLO
ILH boys: Varsity I Single-Elimination Tournament—Championship playoff, if necessary, time TBA, location TBA.
