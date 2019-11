The sale of CBD products is legal but people need to know that they may test positive for THC if they are using CBD products. Read more

I need to express my total surprise that the use of CBD (cannabidiol) products would result in a positive drug test for THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

I was not aware that using CBD products daily for control of arthritis discomfort could and did result in a positive drug test for THC. I started taking the soft gel pill of full-spectrum CBD about two or three weeks ago, along with the topical applications.

I was offered a very good job with a major company, and took a drug test. I was informed my results were positive for using THC, which I do not use. The CBD products, I found out, have trace amount of THC and therefore resulted in a positive drug test.

The sale of CBD products is legal but people need to know that they may test positive for THC if they are using CBD products.

Stephen Michael Mora

Aiea

