City Council Bill 37, recently passed with Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s non-signature, restricts bidders on some construction projects in clear violation of civil rights and equal opportunity.

It is definitely prejudicial. It restricts non-union companies in bidding on big construction projects, thus inhibiting cost-cutting competition, significantly raising costs.

Offering these high-value projects to only union workers is not fair.

Soon, a lawyer will sue the city on this and win, again costing us taxpayers even more money for the bias and incompetence of our City Council.

Mark Webster

Waialae-Kahala

