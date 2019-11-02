Hawaii, Fresno State add a chapter to football rivalry

Mark Weber has had a front-row view to both sides of the Hawaii and Fresno State football rivalry. Read more

Weber had two stints as Fresno State’s offensive line coach — the first working in 2004 and 2005 under his mentor, Pat Hill.

Weber had heard the stories whose retelling would turn Hill’s face the same shade as Bulldog Stadium’s red mile. There was the screwdriver that may or may not have been thrown toward the UH sideline; the police escort who did not show up for the Bulldogs’ bus ride from Turtle Bay; the dancing on the Bulldog logo at midfield; the sloppiness accusation of Fresno State’s charter flight …

“You never knew what was true or not with him,” said Weber, in his second season as the Rainbow Warriors’ offensive line coach, “but it was great. He could get the team up. He would focus on some of that stuff, and fuel the fire.”

Hill is now a color analyst who will be part of a broadcast team for tonight’s 52nd meeting between the Mountain West schools. June Jones, who was UH’s head coach when the thermostat was at its highest during the rivalry, is now the general manager and head coach of Houston’s franchise in the XFL.

Despite the on-field absences of those two coaches — “June and Pat were friends, but they liked competing against each other,” Weber said — this game still has great importance.

The Bulldogs, who won the past two West Division titles, enter 3-4 overall and 1-2 in the Mountain West. The Warriors are 5-3 and 2-2. The loser would appear to be eliminated from title contention. The winner would advance in the chase for San Diego State (7-1, 4-1).

“The Fresno State game is going to be a huge one, not only in terms of what we’re trying to accomplish, but for the state of Hawaii and the history,” UH quarterback Cole McDonald said. “We’re going to go in full-fledged, and ready to go.”

The Bulldogs have been tapping the reset button on a season on the blink. They have lost three running backs, their best offensive lineman, and last weekend’s league game against Colorado State.

“We had a few tough losses early,” said receiver/returner Derrion Grim, referencing season-opening defeats to USC and Minnesota. “We told ourselves we have to win out from here on out. We want to win everything, and make it definite we’re the West champs.”

FS cornerback Jason Bryant said: “We’re still working. We’re not done improving.”

The Bulldogs are relying on a resurrected ground attack that has produced 10 rushing touchdowns in the past two games. The Bulldogs’ defense has forced nine fumbles (recovering eight), made eight interceptions and limited opponents to 2.16 points per possession.

But the Warriors counter with a run-and-shoot-rooted offense averaging 36.6 points and 488.1 yards.

“It’s a rivalry game,” nickelback Eugene Ford said. “It’s a redemption game, especially from last year (a 50-20 loss in Fresno). We’re coming into this game fired up. We’ve got the game plan. We’re ready to execute. It’s good to hear those stories about back in the day. Now we’re trying to write our own future.”