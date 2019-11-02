comscore Hawaii volleyball team rallies to knock off UC Santa Barbara | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii volleyball team rallies to knock off UC Santa Barbara

  • By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:44 p.m.

There are aces and then there are ACES. Norene Iosia has 125 in her Hawaii volleyball career. None have been bigger than the latest one for the senior. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Scoreboard, Nov. 2

Scroll Up