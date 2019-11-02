comscore GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii faces Fresno State | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii faces Fresno State

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 5:42 p.m.
  • STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM Attendance will get a boost from Marcus Mariota’s foundation. Mariota is sponsoring about 1,200 kids for tonight’s game between Hawaii and Fresno State

Editor’s Note: This blog will be updated during the game. Bookmark this page and refresh for updates.

PREGAME

It’s rivalry day with Hawaii playing host to Fresno State today at Aloha Stadium.

This is the 52nd meeting between the teams.The Bulldogs lead the series, 28-22-1, but it’s all tied up, at 14-all, in Honolulu.

The teams are led by multi-skilled QBs — Fresno State’s Jorge Reyna and Hawaii’s Cole McDonald.

A top battle will between FS end Mykal Walker and UH left tackle Ilm Manning. Walker was one of the league’s top ends last year. He moved to middle linebacker in training camp, but has shifted back to end.

Another interesting battle: UH running back Miles Reed and FS safety Wylan Free are cousins.

