comscore Letter: Ige needs to act on TMT, or step down | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Ige needs to act on TMT, or step down

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

What is Gov. David Ige doing? Nothing. The governor is weak, clueless and gutless, and has not done his duty to the state. Read more

Previous Story
Column: He lekapī no ke kokoleka pāhoehoe

Scroll Up