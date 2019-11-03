Letter: Ige needs to act on TMT, or step down

What is Gov. David Ige doing? Nothing. The governor is weak, clueless and gutless, and has not done his duty to the state. Read more

For weeks, letters to the editor repeatedly include excellent arguments for proceeding with the Thirty Meter Telescope.

Many Native Hawaiians have written in support of TMT. One letter said Mauna Kea is Hawaii’s gift to the universe; another urged authorities to “stop legitimizing the protester’s illegal actions” and to “clear the road.”

Ancient Hawaiians were extraordinary astronomers. In addition to navigating by the stars, they created a rich vocabulary to describe celestial bodies — there are at least 30 Hawaiian words for the phases of the moon.

Hawaiians preserved these names in chants passed down for generations. Some of the most recently discovered astronomical objects are being given Hawaiian names both in honor of the culture and in recognition that many of these discoveries have been made with Hawaii-based telescopes.

What is Gov. David Ige doing? Nothing. The governor is weak, clueless and gutless, and has not done his duty to the state. If he doesn’t step up, he should step down. Otherwise, Hawaii has to endure his lack of leadership for three more years.

Frank Oliva

Kailua

