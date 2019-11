Lying, cheating and corruption have always been in politics. In their attempt to remove President Donald Trump from office, the Democrats are only confirming this. Control of our country’s spending and political alignment is really about money and power. Losing the presidency to Trump was a huge setback for the Democrats.

The Democrats say Trump is corrupt and want him out. Yet they endorsed Hillary Clinton, someone more corrupt, for president in 2016. Trump’s impeachment proceedings have been one-sided. By the Democrats denying him fairness, they show how unfair and corrupt they are. And in the process, Trump becomes a martyr for justice. No matter the outcome, Trump wins again.

Clarence Chun

Kalihi

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.