Maui sports: Events ahead of Maui Invitational; Clinic covers Little League rules

BASKETBALL

Events planned before Maui Invitational

Fans can gear up for the 36th Annual Maui Jim Maui Invitational at several weekend events leading up to the tournament tipoff Nov. 25 at the Lahaina Civil Center.

>> The annual series of Hoops Clinics presented by HMSA will hold its final clinic from 2 to 3 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Lahaina Civic Center Outdoor DreamCourt. The clinic is free and open only to Maui residents in the third through eighth grades. Check-in begins at 1:30 p.m. The first 100 participants will receive a T-shirt and a Nike basketball. Advance registration is required at mauiinvitational.com/sb_output.aspx?form=33.

>> HMSA Sun, Surf, and Hoops 5K, open to runners of all fitness levels ages 13 and older, will begin at 7 a.m. Nov. 24, followed by a 1-mile keiki run for participants ages 12 and under at approximately 8 a.m. The races start and finish at the Royal Course at Kaanapali Golf Course. Advance registration is required. Registration for the 5K run is $54.69 per person, which includes a race T-shirt and a participation medal. The keiki run is free, with participants getting a medal. Register at mauiinvitational.com/5k/golf.

>> The Maui Jim Maui Golf Classic, open to participants ages 14 and older, will kick off with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start Nov. 24 at the Kaanapali Golf Course. The $180.47 registration fee includes 18 holes of golf, cart fees, a commemorative gift and a post-round luncheon at Roy’s. Participants may bring a team of four or be paired with fellow fans. The lunch-only cost is $38.28. Register at mauiinvitational.com/5k/golf.

>> The Evening With the Coaches banquet, hosted by five-time Emmy nominee Jay Bilas, will take place at 6 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa’s Napili Gardens. Players will be introduced during the Parade of Teams, with each coach providing a few words on their team’s prospects. A limited number of tickets are available for $191.41, which includes a Hawaiian buffet, entertainment, games and hula and fireknife dancers. For details and tickets, visit mauiinvitational.com.

The 2019 Maui Jim Maui Invitational field includes BYU, Dayton, Georgia, Kansas, Michigan State, UCLA, Virginia Tech and host Chaminade.

LITTLE LEAGUE

Upcoming clinic covers rules, umpires

District 3 Little League will hold a rules/umpire clinic Dec. 6-7.

The rules clinic will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Kahului Community Center annex, while field work will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at Keopuolani Park Field No. 2.

Participants should bring the 2019 rule book.

For more information, email ceastmauill@gmail.com.