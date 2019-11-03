Pacific island talents spotlighted in HIFF’s return to Maui

The Hawaii International Film Festival, presented by Halekulani, returns to Maui with three feature films and a selection of eight short films representing filmmakers from Hawaii and New Zealand. Read more

The Hawaii International Film Festival, presented by Halekulani, returns to Maui with three feature films and a selection of eight short films representing filmmakers from Hawaii and New Zealand. Tickets are $12 for screenings to be held Nov. 21-23 in the Maui Arts &Cultural Center’s McCoy Studio Theater.

Synopses are provided by HIFF:

>> “Tokyo Hula,” directed by Lisette Flanary, focuses on the growing hula industry in Japan, where an estimated 2 million people participate. It will be preceded by the short film “Voices of the Forest,” directed by Bradley Tangonan, which tells the story of kumu Kaui Kanka‘ole, who leads her halau into the forest to prepare for a sunrise hula for a sacred hill called Ka‘uiki. Screening 7 p.m. Nov. 21.

>> Made in Hawaii Short Films. Screening 7 p.m. Nov. 22.

“808: How We Respond,” by Ian Bell, uses the Jan. 13, 2018, false missile alert to examine “the effects of false information and our growing cultural instinct to process our lives in front of the camera, even in our final moments.”

“Down on the Sidewalk in Waikiki,” directed by Justyn Ah Chong. Amid growing frustrations toward cleaning up after an endless parade of tourists and reflecting on a traumatic memory, a voice rises from within a soft-spoken Hawaiian janitor in Waikiki.

“Driving,” by Chelsi Johnston. With her mom absent from the house and her dad unwilling to talk openly, 17-year-old Maile finds destructive ways to cope with her pain and confusion.

“Fall Guy,” by Bradley Crawford. “An innocent man inherits a mysterious curse and suffers through the punishment of an unknown global force.”

“Like Maddah,” by Rena Shishido. A local psychologist solves everybody’s family problems but her own.

“Mo‘o,” by Anela Ling. “Two grieving cousins navigate Oahu’s haunted terrain in search of life — before and after.”

“Moloka‘i Bound,” by Alika Maikau. “A wayward young man recently released from prison struggles to reconnect with his son and Hawaiian heritage.”

“Other People,” by Bryson Chun. This short is described as “a musical relationship comedy for almost everyone.”

>> “Mo Te Iwi: Carving for the People,” directed by Robin Greenberg, explores the life and work of Maori master carver Rangi Hetet. Screening 4 p.m. Nov. 23.

>> “Haole,” from director James Sereno, follows 13-year-old David Kealoha, who dreams of escaping rural Hawaii but finds his life’s course irrevocably changed when Jonah Morris, a white kid from Phoenix, moves into the neighborhood. It will be preceded by the short film “Crossing the Line,” directed by David Rosen, about jurors who have to come to terms with their prejudices as they deliberate a sexual assault case. Screening 7 p.m. Nov. 23.

Purchase tickets at the MACC box office, open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, by calling 242-SHOW (7469), or visiting mauiarts.org. For more details on HIFF and this year’s films go to hiff.org.