comscore Maui runner chases down defending champion to claim boys cross country race | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Maui runner chases down defending champion to claim boys cross country race

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Maui High’s Hunter Shields knew who his main competition was and planned his race carefully. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Nov. 2, 2019

Scroll Up