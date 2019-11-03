Scoreboard, Nov. 3

TODAY
GOLF
>> College men: Ka‘anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational, all day, at Royal Ka‘anapali Golf Course.
TENNIS
>> College women: Rainbow Wahine Invite, 9 a.m., at UH Tennis Complex.
VOLLEYBALL
>> Big West women: Cal Poly at Hawaii, 5 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center. >> PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe gym.
MONDAY
GOLF
>> College women: Pac 12 preview, all day, at Kailua Kona.
PACWEST MEN SOCCER
>> No. 1 Azusa Pacific 3, Chaminade 1
At Azusa, Calif., Saturday
Goal scorers–Azusa Pacific: Jesse Echeverria, 6:15; Renan Gomes, 45:32; James Ndubueze, 53:08. Chaminade: Colin Roemer (pk), 70:39.
>> Concordia-Irvine 3, Hawaii Hilo 0
At Irvine, Calif.
Goal scorers–Concordia-Irvine: Luke Ryan, 70:57; Ryan, 78:01; Jose Huerta, 80:28.
>> Point Loma 2, Hawaii Pacific 0
At San Diego
Goal scorers–Point Loma: David Achaerandio, 17:49. Teague Anderson, 89:48.
PACWEST WOMEN SOCCER
>> Azusa Pacific 2, Chaminade 1
At Azusa, Calif., Saturday
Goal scorers–Azusa Pacific: Emmy Koflanovich, 6:08; Kayla Grisham, 88:37. Chaminade: Randi Fontes, 9:21.
>> Concordia-Irvine 3, Hawaii Hilo 0
At Irvine, Calif.
Goal scorers–Concordia-Irvine: Analisa Gjonovich, 1:10; Olivia Khoury, 72:08; Megan Hussey, 72:57.
>> Point Loma 2, Hawaii Pacific 0
At San Diego
Goal scorers–Point Loma: Abbey Teagle, 38:15; Julia Glaser, 46:59.
COLLEGE WOMEN TENNIS
Rainbow Wahine Invitational
Saturday, At UH Tennis Complex, Day 2
Singles
>> Emma Roenholt, CSUN, def. Rebecca Ehn, UH, 6-1, 7-6 (4).
>> Sarah Ikioka, HPU, def. Madison Kim, UH, 7-5, 6-3.
>> Nikola Dolakova, UH, def. Heloise Le Normand, HPU, 6-3, 6-3.
>> Michelle Pits, UH, def. Mihoki Miyahara, HPU, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.
>> Marleen Tilgner, HPU, def. Satsuki Takamura, UH, retired.
>> Lisa-Maria Wurst, CSUN, def. Nicole Ballach, HPU, 7-6, 6-1.
>> Elodie Busson, HPU, def. Ana Isabel Fraile, Toboso, CSUN, 6-4, 6-4.
>> Jacquie Tan, CSUN, def. Monica Green, HPU, 6-1, 6-3.
>> Victoria Santibañez, CSUN, vs. Jayme Waites, HPU, 7-6, 6-1.
>> Lauren Anderson, CSUN, def. Bianca Schulhof, HPU, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
>> Nikola Dolakova/Michelle Pits, UH, def. Jolene Coetzee/Ana Isabel Fraile Toboso, CSUN, 7-6 (0).
>> Marleen Tilgner/Mihoki Miyahara, HPU, def. Petra Melounova/Madison Kim, UH, 7-6 (2).
>> Bojana Markovic/Satsuki Takamura, UH, def. Elodie Busson/Heloise Le Normand, HPU, 6-2.
>> Emma Roenholt/Lisa-Marie Wurst, CSUN, def. Rebecca Ehn/Martina Kostalova, UH, 7-6 (5).
>> Sarah Ikioka/Nicole Ballach, HPU, def. Victoriea Santibañez/Lauren Anderson, CSUN, 7-6 (9).
COLLEGE MEN GOLF
Ka‘anapali Collegiate Classic
Saturday, At Royal Ka‘anapali Golf Course
Second round, par 71
Team
>> Washington 274-267–541
>> Oklahoma 268-274–542
>> UCLA 269-274–543
>> Liberty 272-272–544
>> West Virginia 273-273–546
>> South Carolina 277-269–546
>> Kansas 268-280–548
>> Boise State 275-275–550
>> Georgia 277-275–552
>> Clemson 275-282–557
>> Sacramento State 286-276–562
>> Wyoming 288-279–567
>> Gonzaga 289-281–570
>> Air Force 280-292–572
>> Hawaii 282-291–573
>> UC Santa Barbara 281-292–573
>> Southern Illinois 282-297–579
>> Connecticut 292-287–579
>> North Texas 290-291–581
>> George Washington 295-289–584
Individual
>> Trent Phillips, Georgia 65-64–129
>> Quade Cummins, Oklahoma 65-66–131
>> Zack Gordon, Clemson 67-65–132
>> Jonathan Yaun, Liberty 67-65–132
>> Ryan Hall, South Carolina 65-69–134
>> Bryan Wiyang Teoh, UCLA 66-68–134
>> Garett Reband, Oklahoma 64-70–134
>> Henry Lee, Washington 66-68–134
>> Devon Bling, UCLA 67-67–134
>> Alexandre Fuchs, Liberty 68-67–135
>> Kirby Coe-Kirkham, Wyoming 71-64–135
>> Paul Margolis, Washington 69-66–135
>> Hugo Townsend, Boise St. 66-69–135
>> Petr Hruby, Washington 70-65–135
>> Jamie Wilson, South Carolina 70 66–136
>> Nico Lang, West Virginia 67 69–136
>> Connor Polender, Liberty 67 69–136
>> Luke Kluver, Kansas 67 69–136
>> Logan Perkins, West Virginia 69 67–136
>> Justin Ngan, Hawaii 71-66–137
>> Mark Goetz, West Virginia 69-68–137
>> Eddy Lai, UCLA 69 68 137
>> Mason Schulze, Boise State 71-66–137
>> Andy Spencer, Kansas 64-73–137
>> Kyle Cottam, Clemson 67-70–137
>> Trevor Phillips, Georgia 65-72–137
>> Etienne Papineau, W.Virginia 69-69–138
>> Turk Pettit, Clemson 70 68 138
>> Davis Thompson, Georgia 68-70–138
>> Logan McAllister, Oklahoma 71-67–138
>> Chaz Aurilia, UCLA 70-68–138
Hawaii
>> Justin Ngan 71-66–137
>> Nickolaus Nelson 70-74–144
>> Kanata Irei 69-75–144
>> Trevor Hirata 72-76–148
>> Kotaro Murata 73-76–149
