Scoreboard, Nov. 3

TODAY

GOLF

>> College men: Ka‘anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational, all day, at Royal Ka‘anapali Golf Course.

TENNIS

>> College women: Rainbow Wahine Invite, 9 a.m., at UH Tennis Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

>> Big West women: Cal Poly at Hawaii, 5 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center. >> PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe gym.

MONDAY

GOLF

>> College women: Pac 12 preview, all day, at Kailua Kona.

PACWEST MEN SOCCER

>> No. 1 Azusa Pacific 3, Chaminade 1

At Azusa, Calif., Saturday

Goal scorers–Azusa Pacific: Jesse Echeverria, 6:15; Renan Gomes, 45:32; James Ndubueze, 53:08. Chaminade: Colin Roemer (pk), 70:39.

>> Concordia-Irvine 3, Hawaii Hilo 0

At Irvine, Calif.

Goal scorers–Concordia-Irvine: Luke Ryan, 70:57; Ryan, 78:01; Jose Huerta, 80:28.

>> Point Loma 2, Hawaii Pacific 0

At San Diego

Goal scorers–Point Loma: David Achaerandio, 17:49. Teague Anderson, 89:48.

PACWEST WOMEN SOCCER

>> Azusa Pacific 2, Chaminade 1

At Azusa, Calif., Saturday

Goal scorers–Azusa Pacific: Emmy Koflanovich, 6:08; Kayla Grisham, 88:37. Chaminade: Randi Fontes, 9:21.

>> Concordia-Irvine 3, Hawaii Hilo 0

At Irvine, Calif.

Goal scorers–Concordia-Irvine: Analisa Gjonovich, 1:10; Olivia Khoury, 72:08; Megan Hussey, 72:57.

>> Point Loma 2, Hawaii Pacific 0

At San Diego

Goal scorers–Point Loma: Abbey Teagle, 38:15; Julia Glaser, 46:59.

COLLEGE WOMEN TENNIS

Rainbow Wahine Invitational

Saturday, At UH Tennis Complex, Day 2

Singles

>> Emma Roenholt, CSUN, def. Rebecca Ehn, UH, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

>> Sarah Ikioka, HPU, def. Madison Kim, UH, 7-5, 6-3.

>> Nikola Dolakova, UH, def. Heloise Le Normand, HPU, 6-3, 6-3.

>> Michelle Pits, UH, def. Mihoki Miyahara, HPU, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

>> Marleen Tilgner, HPU, def. Satsuki Takamura, UH, retired.

>> Lisa-Maria Wurst, CSUN, def. Nicole Ballach, HPU, 7-6, 6-1.

>> Elodie Busson, HPU, def. Ana Isabel Fraile, Toboso, CSUN, 6-4, 6-4.

>> Jacquie Tan, CSUN, def. Monica Green, HPU, 6-1, 6-3.

>> Victoria Santibañez, CSUN, vs. Jayme Waites, HPU, 7-6, 6-1.

>> Lauren Anderson, CSUN, def. Bianca Schulhof, HPU, 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles

>> Nikola Dolakova/Michelle Pits, UH, def. Jolene Coetzee/Ana Isabel Fraile Toboso, CSUN, 7-6 (0).

>> Marleen Tilgner/Mihoki Miyahara, HPU, def. Petra Melounova/Madison Kim, UH, 7-6 (2).

>> Bojana Markovic/Satsuki Takamura, UH, def. Elodie Busson/Heloise Le Normand, HPU, 6-2.

>> Emma Roenholt/Lisa-Marie Wurst, CSUN, def. Rebecca Ehn/Martina Kostalova, UH, 7-6 (5).

>> Sarah Ikioka/Nicole Ballach, HPU, def. Victoriea Santibañez/Lauren Anderson, CSUN, 7-6 (9).

COLLEGE MEN GOLF

Ka‘anapali Collegiate Classic

Saturday, At Royal Ka‘anapali Golf Course

Second round, par 71

Team

>> Washington 274-267–541

>> Oklahoma 268-274–542

>> UCLA 269-274–543

>> Liberty 272-272–544

>> West Virginia 273-273–546

>> South Carolina 277-269–546

>> Kansas 268-280–548

>> Boise State 275-275–550

>> Georgia 277-275–552

>> Clemson 275-282–557

>> Sacramento State 286-276–562

>> Wyoming 288-279–567

>> Gonzaga 289-281–570

>> Air Force 280-292–572

>> Hawaii 282-291–573

>> UC Santa Barbara 281-292–573

>> Southern Illinois 282-297–579

>> Connecticut 292-287–579

>> North Texas 290-291–581

>> George Washington 295-289–584

Individual

>> Trent Phillips, Georgia 65-64–129

>> Quade Cummins, Oklahoma 65-66–131

>> Zack Gordon, Clemson 67-65–132

>> Jonathan Yaun, Liberty 67-65–132

>> Ryan Hall, South Carolina 65-69–134

>> Bryan Wiyang Teoh, UCLA 66-68–134

>> Garett Reband, Oklahoma 64-70–134

>> Henry Lee, Washington 66-68–134

>> Devon Bling, UCLA 67-67–134

>> Alexandre Fuchs, Liberty 68-67–135

>> Kirby Coe-Kirkham, Wyoming 71-64–135

>> Paul Margolis, Washington 69-66–135

>> Hugo Townsend, Boise St. 66-69–135

>> Petr Hruby, Washington 70-65–135

>> Jamie Wilson, South Carolina 70 66–136

>> Nico Lang, West Virginia 67 69–136

>> Connor Polender, Liberty 67 69–136

>> Luke Kluver, Kansas 67 69–136

>> Logan Perkins, West Virginia 69 67–136

>> Justin Ngan, Hawaii 71-66–137

>> Mark Goetz, West Virginia 69-68–137

>> Eddy Lai, UCLA 69 68 137

>> Mason Schulze, Boise State 71-66–137

>> Andy Spencer, Kansas 64-73–137

>> Kyle Cottam, Clemson 67-70–137

>> Trevor Phillips, Georgia 65-72–137

>> Etienne Papineau, W.Virginia 69-69–138

>> Turk Pettit, Clemson 70 68 138

>> Davis Thompson, Georgia 68-70–138

>> Logan McAllister, Oklahoma 71-67–138

>> Chaz Aurilia, UCLA 70-68–138

Hawaii

>> Justin Ngan 71-66–137

>> Nickolaus Nelson 70-74–144

>> Kanata Irei 69-75–144

>> Trevor Hirata 72-76–148

>> Kotaro Murata 73-76–149