Large wave drags Canadian tourists over rocks on Maui

Maui fire personnel rescued this morning a Canadian man and woman in their 30s who were swept over the rocks in Kahakuloa in the area of the “Olivine Pools.”

The Maui Fire Department said in a news release that the pair were “dragged over the rough, rocky terrain by a large wave” before 9:58 a.m. in the area near mile post 16 of Kahekili Highway.

MFD’s Air 1 helicopter inserted a firefighter on the point where they were found. They were in stable condition, but received multiple cuts to the head and body, and possible skeletal injuries.

The man and woman, who are from Quebec, were airlifted to an area next to Kahekili Highway, where firefighters and medics transferred them to an ambulance.

They were taken in stable condition to the Maui Memorial Medical Center.