Magnitude 6.6 quake off Tonga poses no tsunami threat to Hawaii

A magnitude 6.6 quake struck off Tonga in the South Pacific but did not generate a Pacific-side tsunami, officials on Oahu said this afternoon.

The quake, which struck at about 12:44 p.m. Hawaii time, was centered about 83 miles off of Neiafu, Tonga and 383 miles from Apia, Samoa, at a depth of about 8 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was initially measured at 6.9 magnitude but later downgraded.

Pacific Tsunami Warning Center officials said there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii from the quake.