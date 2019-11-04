Police searching for man wanted in Aiea shooting

Police are looking for an unidentifiable man who shot a 37-year-old man in Aiea early this morning.
Police said the man was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
The shooting occurred at about 12:25 a.m.
No arrest had been made.
The case is classified as a second-degree attempted murder.
