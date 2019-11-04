Single-vehicle crash in Nanakuli leaves man dead, woman and baby in critical condition

A 22-year-old man died and a baby sustained critical injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Nanakuli late Sunday.
Police said a gray Chevrolet pickup truck operated by the man was traveling northbound on Hakimo Road with a 23-year-old woman and a seven-month-old baby at a high rate of speed just before 11 p.m.
The vehicle then spun out of control and struck a utility pole.
Police said the driver was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Both the woman and baby who were in the front passenger seat at the time of the crash was taken to another hospital in critical condition.
The woman was later upgraded to serious condition.
Police said speed was a factor in the crash. It is unknown at this time whether alcohol or drugs were involved.
Police temporarily shut down Hakimo Road between Waiolu Street and Ulehawa Road to investigate. Officers reopened the roadway sometime before 3:30 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
