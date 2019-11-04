Column: Bipartisan hope emerging in Congress on climate change

As impeachment proceedings ratchet up the partisan tension in Washington, there’s still hope that progress can be made on the pressing problems of the day. Read more

As impeachment proceedings ratchet up the partisan tension in Washington, there’s still hope that progress can be made on the pressing problems of the day. It appears Republicans and Democrats are coming together on one issue that seemed intractable not long ago: climate change.

In the Senate, Republican Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana is teaming up with Delaware Democrat Chris Coons to form a bipartisan climate solutions group.

The Senate group complements the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus in the House (established in 2016) that became a judgment-free zone where members could come together for serious discussions about solving climate change. Today, there are myriad bipartisan climate bills in the House, thanks in no small part to the collaborative atmosphere the caucus created.

Solving climate change necessitates a bipartisan approach because passing durable legislation requires buy-in from both sides of the aisle. Regardless of which party controls the Senate and White House, political winds shift, and policies need broad support to withstand those shifts.

Republicans and Democrats are seeking common ground on climate change because public opinion has reached a tipping point that cannot be ignored. Last month’s CBS News poll found two-thirds of Americans view climate change as a serious problem, and a majority want immediate action. This fall’s Ipsos and Newsy survey found 77% of younger GOP voters regard climate change as a serious threat.

Citizen action is also motivating Congress. Volunteers with Citizens’ Climate Lobby are carrying a clear message to their representatives: “Make climate a bridge issue, not a wedge issue.” CCL volunteers have held 1,131 meetings with congressional offices this year to bring the parties together on climate change.

We applaud Hawaii’s U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz for his efforts to build bipartisan support for climate change policy by having three Republicans testify before his Special Committee on the Climate Crisis. Now that we have Republicans and Democrats talking to each other about climate solutions, what major climate legislation will they support together?

A price on carbon offers promising common ground. Thousands of U.S. economists support carbon pricing as an effective tool to reduce emissions quickly. Newsweek recently surveyed 300 multinational corporations and found that 95% favor mandatory carbon pricing. According to Luntz Global, carbon pricing that includes a revenue return to Americans, has 4 to 1 support among all voters.

This year, four carbon pricing bills have been introduced with bipartisan sponsorship. Of the four, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763) has attracted the most support, with 66 House members now signed on. This legislation would initiate a fee of $15 per metric ton of carbon, rising annually by $10 per ton. All revenue would be paid out equally. In the 10th year, a family of four is estimated to receive an annual “carbon dividend” of about $3,500. Resources for the Future estimates this policy would reduce carbon emissions 47% by 2030. The bill targets 90% reductions by 2050.

Here in Hawaii, support for this legislation has been expressed with actions such as: All Hawaii mayors signing onto a mayoral resolution calling on D.C. lawmakers to pass legislation to place a price on carbon; and Hawaii’s Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission supporting establishing a price on carbon. The support here and throughout the country sends a signal to Republican lawmakers that backing H.R. 763 can be a politically astute move.

Despite the current hyperpartisan atmosphere, elected officials are realizing that climate change is one area where differences must be set aside for the good of our nation and the world. Not only are they realizing it, but they’re starting to act on it.