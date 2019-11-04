comscore Letter: Windmill improvements build renewable future | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Windmill improvements build renewable future

Ray Graham inferred that because there are nonworking windmills on an airport building, all windmills must be unreliable (“Windmills near airport show wind power perils,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 30). Read more

