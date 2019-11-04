Hawaiian Airlines flight to Oregon turns around

A Hawaiian Airlines passenger jet that departed Honolulu on Sunday turned around about 30 minutes into the flight to Portland, Ore., because of a possible problem with one of the Airbus A321neo’s two engines. Read more

A Hawaiian Airlines passenger jet that departed Honolulu on Sunday turned around about 30 minutes into the flight to Portland, Ore., because of a possible problem with one of the Airbus A321neo’s two engines.

Hawaiian Air spokeswoman Tara Shimooka said Flight HA26 took off from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport at 1:57 p.m. The captain returned to Honolulu after a cockpit system alert.

The airline re-booked HA26 aboard a larger Airbus A330 while the original aircraft underwent inspection.

Shimooka said Hawaiian gave each of the passenger food vouchers and $200 compensation.