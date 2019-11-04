2 Rainbow Wahine pick up honors in season first

For the first time this volleyball season, Hawaii picked up two weekly honors from the Big West with both freshman hitter Hanna Hellvig and redshirt junior libero Rika Okino cited.

Hellvig was named freshman of the week, the fourth time this season. The 6-foot-2 Swedish national had a combined 32 kills and 36.5 points in last week’s victories over UC Santa Barbara and Cal Poly that lifted the Rainbow Wahine (20-3, 10-2) atop the conference standings.

Hellvig had a career-high 19 kills in the five-set victory over the Gauchos and 13 kills against the Mustangs. She has led Hawaii in kills 12 of the last 15 matches.

Okino was named the defensive player of the week, the first weekly honor of her career. She had a combined 35 digs in last week’s two wins, including a career-high 25 against UCSB which accounted for a third of the Wahine’s 75 digs.

The Kalani High product had 18 digs in the final two sets against the Gauchos, 12 coming in Set 2. Her 10 digs against the Mustangs were her seventh double-digit match this season.

Hellvig also was nominated for player of the week, the honor going to Cal Poly junior hitter Maia Dvoracek. Dvoracek, who leads the conference kills and aces, had 29 kills and 13 digs in the loss to Hawaii, and 20 kills and three aces in the sweep of Cal State Northridge earlier in the week.

Earlier today, Hawaii moved up two spots in the national coaches poll to No. 19 and six places to 11 in the Ratings Percentage Index. The RPI is a computer-generated system that rates strength of schedule and is used by the NCAA to seed the tournament and award hosting duties for its first four rounds.