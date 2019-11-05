Honolulu police release images of 3 suspects in Macy’s Ala Moana burglary

Police and CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying three male suspects in the Macy’s Ala Moana burglary from images taken from a surveillance camera.
Police said at 2:05 a.m. Monday, three male suspects used a stolen truck to ram through the glass doors of the store at Ala Moana Center fronting the jewelry section.
Then suspects then loaded jewelry from various displays into the back of the truck and fled.
The truck was found burning in Makiki.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or send tips to honolulucrimestoppers.org
