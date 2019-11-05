Medical examiner rules man’s death in Nanakuli truck crash an accident

A 22-year-old man who died in a crash in Nanakuli late Sunday has been identified as Louis Hulama, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office.

Hulama, of Honolulu, died of blunt force head trauma in the single-vehicle crash. The Medical Examiner’s Office classified the manner of his death as an accident.

The deadly crash occurred on Hakimo Road just before 11 p.m. Sunday. Police said a gray Chevrolet pickup truck operated by a man later identified as Hulama was traveling northbound on the roadway with a 23-year-old woman and a seven-month-old baby at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle then spun out of control and struck a utility pole.

Hulama was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Both the woman and baby who were in the front passenger seat at the time of the crash were taken to another hospital in critical condition.

The woman was later upgraded to serious condition.

Police said speed was a factor in the crash. It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved.