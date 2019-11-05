South Maui beaches remain closed due to new shark sightings

The ocean from Kihei Boat Ramp to Kalama Park will remain closed today after sharks were once again spotted off of South Maui beaches, county officials said.

During aerial flights this morning, crews located two sharks off of Kamaole Beach 1 and Charley Young Beach. One 10- to 15-foot tiger shark was seen about 300 yards off of Kamaole Beach Park 1, and an approximately 10-foot shark was spotted within 100 yards off of Charley Young Beach.

This morning’s aerial survey did not observe dead or dying fish, which had been seen on Monday after a damaged akule net released fish into the water over the weekend.

The presence of sharks will be reassessed throughout the day, according to the Maui Fire Department.

On Monday, the same stretch of shoreline was closed after the sighting of three to five tiger sharks estimated to be at least 15 feet long. Early Monday morning, officials initially closed Kamaole Beach Park I and II after spotting the sharks.

Signs directing people to keep out of the water due to the shark sightings remain posted. No injuries have been reported.

The closure will continue until further notice, officials said.