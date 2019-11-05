Surf eases, trades to return tonight

A passing disturbance will bring some instability to Hawaii today, according to National Weather Service forecasters, with the potential for heavy showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms on Kauai and Oahu this afternoon.

Light to moderate trade winds return tonight, and continue into Thursday, then diminish again by the end of the week.

Today’s highs range from 84 to 89 degrees Fahrenheit, with variable winds of 5 to 15 miles per hour. Tonight’s lows range from 69 to 74 degrees.

Surf has subsided to below advisory levels and will continue to lower through the weekend.

Surf along north-facing shores on Oahu will be 10 to 14 feet today, lowering to 6 to 10 feet Wednesday. Surf along west-facing shores will be 6 to 8 feet today, then 3 to 5 feet Wednesday. Surf along south-facing shores will be 2 to 4 feet today, then 2 to 3 feet Wednesday. Surf along east-facing shores will be 1 to 3 feet through Wednesday.

Surf along south-facing shores this weekend is expected to rise to near the summer average due to an out-of-season south swell.

A front approaching the area this weekend may bring the potential for unsettled weather.

Although temperatures have cooled, the NWS has logged more than 20 record highs and matches in the state in October and November. There have been three record highs recorded, so far, in November.

A high of 87 degrees in Hilo on Monday matched the record high set in 2015. A record high of 90 degrees at Hilo on Saturday surpassed the record of 87 set in 1993. A record high of 87 degrees in Lihue the same day broke the old record of 86 set in 2015.