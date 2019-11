Maybe we would have a clearer picture of the Mauna Kea telescope project by reflecting on its consequences. Read more

Maybe we would have a clearer picture of the Mauna Kea telescope project by reflecting on its consequences. Let’s say the state stops the project in spite of the Supreme Court ruling. How would we compensate the Thirty Meter Telescope’s developers? What would be the response of opponents to other approved projects? Would businesses want to risk tackling difficult projects in the future?

If the telescope is built, would the telescope opponents be reactive? Would they be proactive and influence laws and regulations by getting on the Legislature, boards and commissions? Would there be an effort to give Mauna Kea more protection? How would the many underlying issues be addressed?

We can’t get everything we want. However, when we actively listen to each other, we may have more in common than we think. Can we go back to those days when we worked out our differences with civility?

Michael Nishimoto

Kahului

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.