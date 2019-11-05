Letter: Focus on people, not on trash, in sweeps

A recent article addressed the nearly 40 cars removed from a homeless camp at a Waianae beach park (“Nearly 40 cars removed in sweep of homeless camp,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 23).

While this article provided news about closed roadways and details about the sweep, there seemed to be a missing element regarding the families and individuals who were affected by the sweep. Assuming that each vehicle could house or help to erect a shelter in a camp for at least one person, that would mean that nearly 40 people were affected by this sweep.

This event and the article about it missed an opportunity to hear the stories of the individuals and families who were displaced.

A University of Hawaii study identified three major effects of the city’s sweeps and sit-lie policies on the houseless: property and economic loss, physical and psychological harm, and possible constitutional violations.

As a student currently working with individuals who are homeless, I believe it is important to bring a voice to an underrepresented population in local media and research.

Alec Cornejo

Long Beach, Calif.

