Take charge of your life’s direction

I’ve been told so many things along the winding course of my life as to what I should do. People have said these exact things to me:

>> You can’t call yourself a “life guide” — that’s not a profession.

>> You have to get a degree to be respected.

>> You can’t make a business out of “life guidance.”

>> You’d better settle down and focus on one thing.

>> You’ll cheapen your brand if you self-publish your books.

>> You’re taking too much of a risk to open Happiness U.

>> You’re too old to do this.

>> You’re too skinny.

>> You work too much.

And you know what? Though people mean well, had I followed all this advice and bought into other people’s fears, I would have a very different existence right now.

Remember, you are the author of your life. You have the “author-ity” to write the story of your life the way you want. You are the one responsible. You are in charge of the direction you go. You are the one who will have the experience. Others people’s judgments and advice often come from a perspective that has nothing to do with you.

Daily mission

If you feel something in your heart to be true for you, explore ways to make it happen. Other people’s opinions do not need to factor into your reality. You can do anything, in any way at any time. It is not too late. Own your choices and live your life. Come out of the shadow and step into the brilliance of who you are.

Alice Inoue is the founder of Happiness U. Visit yourhappinessu.com.