Vulcans volleyball sweep PacWest awards

The Hawaii Hilo women’s volleyball team won all three Pacific West Conference weekly awards as Bria Beale (Player of the Week), Kendall Kott (Freshman of the Week) and Emily Wade (Defender of the Week) received accolades from the conference on Monday. Read more

