Vulcans volleyball sweep PacWest awards

The Hawaii Hilo women’s volleyball team won all three Pacific West Conference weekly awards as Bria Beale (Player of the Week), Kendall Kott (Freshman of the Week) and Emily Wade (Defender of the Week) received accolades from the conference on Monday.

Beale, a junior hitter from Eastvale, Calif., recorded a double-double (21 kills, 17 digs) in a five-set win against Chaminade on Sunday. In a five-set loss versus Hawaii Pacific on Saturday, Beale put down a career-high 25 kills and added 14 digs. The transfer from UC Irvine leads the PacWest with 354 kills and 4.38 points per set. It’s her second Player of the Week award of the season.

A full-time freshman setter, Kott (Shingle Springs, Calif.) had two double-doubles in three matches last week. She had 54 assists and 16 digs in the loss to Hawaii Pacific, then 59 assists and 14 digs in a five-set victory against Azusa Pacific and now leads the PacWest with 999 assists.

A career performance (24 kills and 10 blocks) against Azusa Pacific helped Wade, a Sacramento native, garner her first defensive award of the season. She also had 13 kills and four blocks versus Hawaii Pacific, then had seven kills and 11 blocks against Chaminade.

Hawaii Hilo (18-6 overall, 13-3 PacWest) has the week off before beginning a four-match California road trip on Monday.