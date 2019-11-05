‘Iolani linebacker providing a big Pei day

The time is always right for Lanakila Pei. Read more

The time is always right for Lanakila Pei.

Even when his patience may be waning, he is always ready. The ‘Iolani Raiders were in an all-or-nothing scenario when they met Damien for the lone Division I state-tournament berth allotted to the Interscholastic League of Honolulu. When Damien drove to point-blank range with its opening series, the Raiders were ready for the moment.

Monarchs quarterback Jake Holtz leaned over the line, his 6-foot-3, 215-pound frame extended with the point of the football reaching for the goal line in mid-air. Shayden Molina and the defensive line went after Holtz on the ground. Pei leaped high to meet Holtz.

Pei is lighter than most linebackers at the prep level. But his penchant for big plays is a big factor for ‘Iolani. He met Holtz in mid-air. Punched the ball out of his hands. Fumble. ‘Iolani ball.

“That takes a lot of timing and instinct. They figured it out. Shayden and his guys up front were going to take the linemen and let Lanakila do his thing,” ‘Iolani coach Wendell Look said.

“We didn’t go through it live, but (defensive coordinator Delbert Tengan) told us what our assignments were. (Holtz) did that to us in the first (regular-season) game,” Pei said. “The plan was the punch the ball out. The first time, we weren’t expecting him to go airborne.”

Pei comes up with the big plays

There was still plenty of game to play. Pei came up with a fumble recovery in the second half, returning the ball 18 yards for a touchdown, a decisive play in ‘Iolani’s 21-14 win. In a battle of Top 10 teams, the Raiders (10-2) advanced to the state tourney. All is well for One Team.

The defense had prepared for the Holtz leap.

“We’ve got the guys to execute it. You can have the best plan in the world, but if you don’t have the guys smart enough or athletic enough, can’t do it,” Look said. “Lanakila made Del and the rest of us look like geniuses.”

Maybe a little more flash and fire would draw more attention, but that’s just not Pei. He began as a quiet, highly effective player, then morphed into a vocal tone-setter.

“I think he’s matured into becoming a leader. When he was a sophomore, I told him, you’re going to be the guy people look to and count on,” Look said. “You have to accept this whether you like it or not. He has that natural leadership quality about him, but he’s not a rah-rah outspoken guy.”

As a sophomore starter, Pei was influenced heavily by the upperclassmen.

“Everybody was so close. Everybody knew each other. I’ve definitely learned to speak more and encourage my teammates,” he said.

In a perfect world, Pei would attend a college that offers Hawaiian language, where he could fulfill his appreciation of his favorite subject.

In another perfect world, the ‘Iolani senior would attend the alma mater of his father. Meki Pei played linebacker at Washington in the 1990s after starring at ‘Iolani. Lanakila Pei, a natural safety, moved to his father’s position this season.

“I do whatever the team needs me to do,” Pei said.

Pei spends hours studying video with his teammates, and more hours in his personal time preparing, observing footage.

“His instincts and feel for the game, he’s got to be one of the best I’ve been around and had the pleasure to coach,” said Look, now in his 29th season as head coach. “He is always in the right place at the right time. He always makes the big play when we need it.”

Look sees the sacrifices Pei has made. He knows what a difference Pei has made. He wishes college coaches felt the same way.

“He’s qualified (for college). He’s the full package, academically sound,” Look said. “It takes a special kind of kid to play at our place and be at the highest level. He’s one of them. I’m just flabbergasted that no one has offered him (a scholarship). I don’t know what they’re watching, or maybe I’m not selling him right. I can’t believe nobody has offered him yet.”

The history of defensive backs in Hawaii prep football is rich, but also includes chapters about the uphill grind when it comes to advancing to the next level. For every Alaka‘i Gilman — the Punahou safety committed to Washington State — there is a Rich Miano or Eddie Klaneski. Miano walked on at Hawaii after playing at Kaiser, and became an all-conference selection. He played 11 seasons in the NFL.

Klaneski, the current Damien coach, knows the grind well. As a Monarchs player, he played multiple positions, then walked on at UH.

“I wasn’t big. I wasn’t fast and I wasn’t really strong. I trained to become bigger, faster and stronger,” Klaneski told the Star-Advertiser’s Nick Abramo in the summer. “I had the work ethic and the training and I was a student of the game.”

Pei has goal to play at next level

Pei could follow that blueprint. He is listed at 6 feet, 180 pounds. He stands closer to 5-10 and said he weighs 175, a significant bump from his earlier years. Does it matter if he isn’t 6-3 and 220 pounds? The litany of defensive backs who get the job done at the college and pro levels is chock full of savvy, intelligent athletes who are below 6 feet tall.

Look compares Pei to Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, who is listed at 5-9, 185 pounds. Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals safety: 5-10, 195. Eric Weddle, Los Angeles Rams: 5-11, 195. Malcolm Butler, Tennessee Titans: 5-10, 190. Bob Sanders, retired Indianapolis Colts safety: 5-6, 206.

“That just gives them that much more of a chip on their shoulder, you know, to play better. They already made it to the league, but you want to show out. People are, ‘Damn, he’s short.’ But I can still ball, that’s the main thing.”

The Raiders’ season, the state-title dream, is alive and paramount. After that, he has an invite to the Polynesian Bowl.

“All our coaches, they are geniuses at what they do. That’s why we go so far with what we have. We’re one of the smallest teams in the state. Numbers and size. Our athletic ability is not there compared to other teams. Our discipline and the way our coaches teach us to play the game is why we’re successful at what we do,” Pei said.

Pei took the SAT as a junior. On Saturday morning, he took it a second time, as many students do, aiming for a higher score.

“My main goal is to go to a good football school. It’s all God’s plan,” he said. “I’m just hoping and praying, waiting for it to come. If it doesn’t, then so be it, but I’m working hard for it.”

LANAKILA PEI

‘Iolani football

Q&A / Favorites

>> Athlete: JJ Watt, Houston Texans “He came from being a QB in high school. He got switched out of position because he couldn’t run the pitch play. Now he’s one of the top D-ends in the NFL. It’s all about adapting in sports. When you go to college, it’s not always going to be about what you played in high school. It’s all about adapting.”

>> Team: Houston Texans

>> Food at home: Lasagna

My mom (Angela) makes it every other week. Carb load.

>> Food eating out: McDonald’s and Outback (Steakhouse)

“My favorite thing to eat (at Outback) is the French onion soup. It has a layer of cheese on top, and the bread. The bread.”

>> Hobby: Going to Sandy Beach

>> Movie: “Real Steel”

>> TV show: “All-American”

>> Video game: UFC

>> Music artist: Fiji

>> Class: Hawaiian Language

>> GPA: 3.0

>> What does mom say that you cannot forget? “Never keep God out of your life.”

>> What does dad say that you can’t forget? “You’ve got to work harder.”

>> What do your coaches say? Coach Wendell (Look), one thing he says, is we’re different. “We’re not the same as everybody else. Because we’re different, we’ve got to do things a different way.”

>> Time machine

“The future’s going to happen, so I’d go to the past … probably when my grandparents were younger. My dad’s dad from American Samoa, I’d want to see what he was like. I’ve been there before, but I was a baby. I don’t remember him. My dad’s parents passed away, and my mom’s mom passed away, so probably, I’d go back to when they were all alive.”