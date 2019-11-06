Fire destroys Kalihi house, displaces 9

Nine people were displaced when a fire destroyed a Kalihi house this afternoon, but no one was home at the time of the blaze.
Red Cross is assisting the residents.
Thirty-nine firefighters responded to the 1:12 p.m. alarm at 1759 Kealia Drive.
The first unit was on scene at 1:18 p.m. and discovered a two-story, single-family dwelling fully involved in fire, the Honolulu Fire Department said in a news release.
No one was home at the time, and the fire was brought under control at 1:36 p.m. and extinguished at 2:31 p.m.
Hawaiian Electric Co. arrived on scene to secure power to the property.
The fire remains under investigation, and a cause has not yet been determined. No one was injured.
HFD said the home had no working smoke alarms and no fire sprinklers.
