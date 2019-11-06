comscore Fire destroys Kalihi house, displaces 9 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Fire destroys Kalihi house, displaces 9

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 5:19 p.m.
    A residential home caught fire at 1759 Kealia St. in Kalihi on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

    A residential home caught fire at 1759 Kealia St. in Kalihi on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

Nine people were displaced when a fire destroyed a Kalihi house this afternoon, but no one was home at the time of the blaze.

Red Cross is assisting the residents.

Thirty-nine firefighters responded to the 1:12 p.m. alarm at 1759 Kealia Drive.

The first unit was on scene at 1:18 p.m. and discovered a two-story, single-family dwelling fully involved in fire, the Honolulu Fire Department said in a news release.

No one was home at the time, and the fire was brought under control at 1:36 p.m. and extinguished at 2:31 p.m.

Hawaiian Electric Co. arrived on scene to secure power to the property.

The fire remains under investigation, and a cause has not yet been determined. No one was injured.

HFD said the home had no working smoke alarms and no fire sprinklers.

