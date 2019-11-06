More Oahu homes sold in October

Low interest rates and a higher inventory of homes on the market helped produce more sales of previously-owned housing on Oahu last month.
Buyers also generally acquired more expensive condominiums and slightly less expensive single-family homes in October compared with the same month last year.
These were the broad trends in a report on Oahu’s housing market released today by the Honolulu Board of Realtors.
The number of single-family home sales last month rose 12% to 347 compared with 309 a year earlier.
Condo sale volume increased by nearly 7% to 472 from 443 in the same period.
The median price paid for single-family homes in October was $780,000. That was down almost 3% from $800,000 a year earlier.
Condos sold for a median $441,000 last month, up 13% from $390,000 a year earlier.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.