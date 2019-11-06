Police arrest man wanted for sex assault of minor

Police arrested a 46-year-old man wanted on a $100,000 grand jury bench warrant for continuous sexual assault of a minor under the age of 14, promoting pornography for minors and fourth-degree sexual assault.
John Bogac was arrested at 12:15 p.m. today.
On April 10, a girl reported to her mother that a man had sexually assaulted her on numerous occasions.
The girl also told her mother that the man had also shown her pornography videos. Police were notified and through their investigation, the man was identified as John Bogac.
Bogac has 29 prior convictions.
