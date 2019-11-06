Police say Hawaii island man found dead in lava tube

Hawaii County police said today that an elderly Hilo man who fell Monday into what firefighters called a “shaft” on his Hilo property was actually a lava tube.

Police Lt. Rio Amon-Wilkins said that it was definitely not a man-made shaft and that the man who died owned the property.

Police are withholding his age and name because the man has not been positively identified and his family has not yet been notified.

An autopsy on Tuesday showed he died from injuries consistent with falling, police said.

Police said today that the man appeared to have fallen through a soft area of ground into a lava tube. His body was found about 22 feet below the surface.

The Hawaii County Fire Department said fire personnel recovered Monday morning the body of a 72-year-old man on the property at 2676 Poki Place.

Police said the man had not been seen or heard from in several days.

Firefighters from East Hawaii’s HazMat station and the Waiakea Rescue Company 2 used a rappel-and-relay system and lowered a single rescuer using a special breathing apparatus that delivers air from tanks at the surface through a hose.

Detectives responded to the scene to assist and are continuing this investigation which is classified as a coroner’s inquest.

An autopsy was performed on Tuesday and determined that the victim died as a result of injuries consistent with falling.

No foul play is suspected in this case.