South Maui beaches reopen after no more sharks sighted

The ocean areas from Kihei Boat Ramp to Kalama Park reopened today, according to Maui County officials, after no observations of sharks in the area from mid-morning through the end of the day Tuesday.

Signs warning of shark sightings have also been removed.

For two days, the area had been closed after officials sighted sharks on Monday and Tuesday morning.

On Monday, an Air 1 helicopter crew sighted three to five tiger sharks estimated to be at least 15 feet long, which resulted in the closure of Kamaole Beach Park I and Kamaole Beach Park II, and eventually the ocean from Kihei Boat Ramp to Kalama Park.

The sighting came after a report that a damaged akule net released fish into the water over the weekend.

On Tuesday, two sharks were seen from the sky off of Kamaole Beach I and Charley Young Beach, but no dead or dying fish from the damaged akule net were spotted.

Maui County said no injuries were reported.