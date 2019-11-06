Be cool with Suzuki’s red cap

Was Maui’s Kurt Suzuki, catcher for the World Series champion Washington Nationals, making a political statement Monday at the White House with his “Make America Great Again” cap? Read more

Was Maui’s Kurt Suzuki, catcher for the World Series champion Washington Nationals, making a political statement Monday at the White House with his “Make America Great Again” cap? Was he just being polite to President Donald Trump? Caught up in the moment?

Who really knows? And who cares? If anyone should be able to wear a baseball cap without taking heat on social media, it’s a ball player.

“Just trying to have some fun,” Suzuki texted in part later to USA Today. Actually, it’s nice to see someone from Hawaii project some of that “cool head, main t’ing” vibe in these hyper-partisan times.

Beautiful traffic signal boxes

Over the weekend, artists taking part in a grassroots streetARThawaii project went to work on nine gray canvasses — traffic signal boxes, actually — in Kailua, brightening them with artwork featuring flowers, birds, kitesurfers, bikers and both mauka and makai scenes. A similar effort in Kaimuki — 26 painted city-owned boxes — has prompted some nearby businesses to add flowers and beautify property walls with murals.

The inviting streetscapes are sure to attract buzz among visitors and residents on the lookout for neighborhood-focused selfie-snapshot opportunities.