City deals another blow to Ala Wai flood project | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City deals another blow to Ala Wai flood project

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:59 p.m.

Opponents of an Ala Wai flood mitigation project are pleased that Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell won’t accept the project’s environmental impact statement, a move that kicks it back to the state for more review and potentially could cause the project to lose millions of dollars in federal funding. Read more

