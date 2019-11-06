Around the Nation

Kekaula Kaniho, Kahuku ‘17: The junior safety for No. 21 Boise State made nine total tackles, broke up two passes and had one QB hurry as the Broncos took down San Jose State 52-42. Read more

FOOTBALL

>> Kekaula Kaniho, Kahuku ‘17: The junior safety for No. 21 Boise State made nine total tackles, broke up two passes and had one QB hurry as the Broncos took down San Jose State 52-42.

>> Alexander Vainikolo, Maui ‘16: The New Mexico senior linebacker made 10 total tackles, 4 for loss, with one sack in the Lobos’ 21-10 loss to Nevada.

>> Isaac Slade-Matautia, Saint Louis ‘17: The sophomore linebacker for No. 7 Oregon made two total tackles and had one pass broken up in the Ducks’ 56-24 win over USC. The Ducks held their spot in the AP Top 25 as they moved to 8-1 this season.

>> Dillon Gabriel, Mililani ‘19: The UCF freshman quarterback completed 21 of 30 passes for 298 yards and three touchdowns and added 18 yards and one rushing TD as the Knights took down Houston 44-29.

>> Duke Clemens, Punahou ‘19: The UCLA freshman started at left guard, powering the Bruins’ running backs to 200 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in their 31-14 victory over Colorado. With the win, the Bruins are 4-2 in Pac-12 play.

>> Kana’i Mauga, Waianae ‘18: The USC sophomore linebacker tallied seven total tackles and one sack as the Trojans fell 56-24 to Oregon.

>> Bradlee Anae, Kahuku ‘16: The senior defensive end for No. 8 Utah made two total tackles and added a sack, his eighth of the season, as the Utes took down Washington in a 33-28 comeback victory. The Utes moved to 8-1 this season with the win.

>> Feleti Afemui, Maui ‘17: The Vanderbilt sophomore linebacker made eight total tackles, for loss, in Saturday’s 24-7 loss to South Carolina.

>> Cameron Chang, ‘Iolani ‘17: The Lewis & Clark sophomore defensive lineman made four total tackles with one sack as the Pioneers lost to Linfield 54-7.

>> Gage Quinabo-Reis, Kalani ‘18: The Pacific (Ore.) sophomore linebacker had six total tackles and one sack in a 60-55 win against Puget Sound.

>> Rudy Keopuhiwa, Waianae ‘17: The sophomore defensive lineman for Whitworth (Wash.) made three total tackles with one sack and held the opposition to just one touchdown as the Pirates routed Pacific Lutheran 31-6.

MEN’S SOCCER

>> Tyler Allen, Mid-Pacific ‘16: The UNLV senior forward scored a goal for the Rebels in their 3-2 loss at Air Force on Saturday.

>> Brycen Lee, Mid-Pacific ‘16: The Pacific (Ore.) junior defender had one assist in the Boxers’ 2-1 win against Puget Sound on Sunday.

>> Jericho Lara, King Kekaulike ‘19: The Pacific (Ore.) freshman started in midfield and recorded one assist against the Loggers.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

>> Shayla Padilla, Leilehua ‘17: The Oral Roberts junior midfielder assisted on one of the Golden Eagles’ goals as they tied 4-4 with South Dakota on Thursday.

>> Chelsie DePonte, St. Andrew’s Priory ‘17: The Stony Brook (N.Y.) midfielder finished her junior season seventh in total assists in the America East Conference. Her team clinched the No. 1 seed and home field advantage throughout the postseason tournament as the Seawolves were declared the America East regular-season champions.

>> Taiana Tolleson, Konawaena ‘16: The Vanderbilt senior goalkeeper had one save and let in no goals in 45 minutes of gametime in Thursday’s 2-1 win over Alabama. With the win, the Commodores secured the second seed in the SEC tournament as the SEC Eastern Division champions.

>> Makamae Gomera-Stevens, Kamehameha ‘17: The Washington State junior midfielder came off the bench to assist on a goal in Thursday’s 4-1 win over Utah. She drew a start on Sunday and assisted on another goal in the Cougars’ 4-1 win against Colorado.

VOLLEYBALL

>> Halle Hetzler, Le Jardin ‘19: The Pacific Lutheran freshman won her third Northwest Conference Defensive Student-Athlete of the Week award of the season on Monday. She combined for 48 digs in eight sets in a pair of victories.

>> Emi Pua’a, Punahou ‘16: The Arizona senior libero had 14 digs on Friday in the Wildcats’ 3-2 loss at Colorado. She added 15 digs on Sunday in a 3-2 loss at No. 16 Utah.

>> Nikki Lum, Punahou ‘16: The Army senior setter had 13 digs in the Black Knights’ 3-0 loss to Colgate on Friday. She added 18 assists and 10 digs on Saturday for her fifth double-double of the season as Army defeated Holy Cross in four sets.

>> Ana Oglivie, ‘Iolani ‘17: The junior libero for Army made 11 digs and had three assists against Colgate. She tallied 12 digs and four assists against Holy Cross.

>> Kamalu Makekau-Whittaker, KS-Hawaii ‘16: The Cal State Northridge senior setter had 15 assists and six digs as the Matadors swept UC Davis on Friday. She added 16 assists and three digs in the Matadors’ sweep of UC Riverside on Saturday.

>> Taina Leao, Hilo ‘19: The freshman opposite hitter had five kills, four digs and a game-high six aces on Friday in the Hornets’ 3-2 loss to Maryland Eastern Shore.

>> Brandee Markwith, Punahou ‘16: The East Carolina junior defensive specialist made 13 digs to go with four assists and two aces on Tuesday as the Pirates won 3-1 over North Carolina Central. On Friday, she tallied 19 digs and three assists in a 3-0 win against UConn. She capped her week with a 15-dig and three-assist effort as the Pirates swept Temple on Sunday.

>> Julia Fisher, Le Jardin ‘18: The Eastern Michigan sophomore middle blocker had a team-high 15 kills on 25 attempts with just two errors to finish with a .520 hitting percentage as the Eagles swept Northern Illinois on Friday. She added seven kills on Saturday in a 3-1 loss to Western Michigan.

>> Malie McClure, Kamehameha ‘19: The Eastern Washington freshman defensive specialist had 10 digs and three assists for the Eagles in their 3-1 loss at Portland State on Thursday. She made 13 more digs on Saturday as the team rebounded to defeat Sacramento State in five sets.

>> Ka’ehukaiiha’amaina’e Keala, Mid-Pacific ‘19: The Eastern Washington freshman middle blocker had five kills, two digs and one solo block against the Vikings. She added nine digs and four block assists against the Hornets.

>> ShaLi Niu, Kahuku ‘18: The George Mason sophomore opposite hitter had nine kills and six digs on Friday as the Patriots lost 3-0 to Virginia Commonwealth. On Sunday, she had a season-high 23 kills but the team came up short in a 3-1 loss at Davidson.

>> Nikki Matsuoka, Punahou ‘17: The Hamilton junior libero had 19 digs as the Continentals lost to Amherst in three sets on Friday. She added 17 digs and five assists on Saturday in a 3-0 loss to Middlebury.

>> Sandra Zeng, Punahou ‘17: The Harvard junior outside hitter had 16 digs, five assists and four aces as the Crimson lost to Brown in five sets on Friday. She tallied 19 digs on Saturday as the team bounced back to defeat Yale in four sets.

>> Teana Adams-Kaonohi, Punahou ‘19: The Kansas State freshman setter had a team-high 24 assists to go with eight digs in the Wildcats’ 3-1 loss to West Virginia. She finished her week on a high note with 22 assists and 10 digs in a 3-2 win against TCU for her first double-double of the season.

>> Kayla Afoa, Kamehameha ‘17: The Nevada junior outside hitter had eight kills and 12 digs for the Wolfpack in their sweep of Utah State on Thursday. She added a double-double with 17 kills and 14 digs on Saturday as Nevada took down Boise State for a 3-1 victory.

>> Kili Robins, Kamehameha ‘18: The Nevada sophomore outside hitter had 13 kills and three digs in Thursday’s sweep of Utah State.

>> Tihani Ehia, Castle ‘18: The New England sophomore outside hitter had 12 kills and 28 digs as the Pilgrims fell to Eastern Nazarene in five sets on Saturday. Ehia ranked first in kills and fifth in digs in the NECC and was named to the All-Conference first team.

>> Kristen McDaniel, ‘Iolani ‘19: The N.C. State freshman setter made 12 digs as the Wolfpack defeated Clemson in five sets on Friday. She tallied 13 digs and three assists on Sunday in a 3-2 loss to Georgia Tech.

>> Alleyah Galdeira, Kamehameha ‘19: The North Texas freshman defensive specialist had 16 assists in the Mean Green’s 3-2 win at Florida Atlantic on Sunday.

>> Hana Lishman, Punahou ‘16: The Pepperdine senior libero had 11 digs and two assists on Saturday in the Waves’ 3-0 win over Portland.

>> Lexis Akeo, Kamehameha ‘19: The freshman setter for No. 2 Pittsburgh had 25 assists and seven digs as the Panthers swept Wake Forest on Friday. She added 38 assists, five digs and two kills on Sunday in another sweep against Duke. With the win, second-ranked Pittsburgh has its best ACC start in program history at 12-0 against conference opponents, including eight consecutive sweeps and 25 straight sets won. Akeo ranks third in the ACC with 10.66 assists per set.

>> Kassidy Naone, Le Jardin ‘17: The Portland junior outside hitter had four kills and six digs for the Pilots as they lost 3-1 to LMU on Thursday. She added five kills and six digs on Saturday in a 3-0 loss to Pepperdine.

>> Carey Williams, Kahuku ‘17: The Portland junior defensive specialist tallied 21 digs against the Lions and collected 12 digs and six assists versus the Waves.

>> Shayla Hoeft, Seabury Hall ‘16: The Portland senior middle blocker recorded a team-high 13 kills to go with four digs against LMU.

>> Kylie Alos, Mililani ‘18: The Saint Martin’s sophomore libero had 27 digs and six assists in Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Northwest Nazarene. She is ranked fourth in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference with 4.73 digs per set.

>> Ally Wada, Hawaii Baptist ‘18: The San Francisco sophomore setter was all over the court with 32 assists, eight digs, four kills, three block assists and two aces as the Dons swept Santa Clara on Friday.

>> Moana To’oto’o, Maryknoll ‘18: The sophomore libero had 15 digs for San Francisco in Friday’s 3-0 win over Santa Clara.

>> Averi Salvador, Punahou ‘17: The Temple junior defensive specialist had 11 digs and two aces as the Owls fell to Eastern Carolina in three sets.

>> Jhenna Gabriel, Maryknoll ‘18: The No. 1 Texas sophomore setter had 25 assists and four digs on Wednesday as the Longhorns swept Texas Tech. She added 32 assists and seven digs as the team swept West Virginia on Sunday and improved to 10-0 in Big 12 play. Gabriel ranks second in the Big 12 with 10.72 assists per set. The top-ranked Longhorns maintained their No. 1 ranking from last week.

>> Shelby Capllonch, Damien ‘19: The UNLV freshman outside hitter had three kills, 15 digs and two solo blocks on Thursday as the Rebels took down Fresno State in four sets. She tallied her 14th double-double of the season on Saturday in a 3-1 loss to San Diego State.

>> Paris Oliveira, Kamehameha ‘19: The UNLV freshman libero had 12 digs and seven assists against the Bulldogs and added another 12 digs versus the Aztecs.

>> Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres, ‘Iolani ‘18: The sophomore setter for No. 16 Utah had 56 assists, 16 digs and a season-high five kills for her seventh double-double of the season in Friday’s 3-2 win against Arizona State. She tallied 52 assists, eight digs and four kills on Sunday in a 3-2 win against Arizona, bringing her to six matches with 50+ assists this season. The sophomore ranks second in the Pac-12 with 11.18 assists per set.

>> Phoebe Grace, Kahuku ‘17: The Utah sophomore middle blocker had seven kills and four block assists against the Sun Devils and added four more kills and a season-high six total blocks against the Wildcats.

>> Kalena Vaivai, King Kekaulike ‘19: The Utah State freshman setter had 11 assists and five digs on Thursday in the Aggies’ 3-0 loss at Nevada.

>> Jasmine Niutupuivaha, Kahuku ‘16: The Utah Valley senior middle blocker had seven kills and one block assist as the Wolverines lost to Grand Canyon in three sets.

>> Syenna Masaki, Kalaheo ‘17: The UTEP junior setter had 12 assists in the Miners’ 3-0 loss to No. 22 Western Kentucky on Friday.

>> Jojo Kruize, Moanalua ‘16: The Western Illinois senior outside hitter had 10 kills, eight digs and two aces in Friday’s 3-2 loss to North Dakota.

>> Shyla Sato, Mid-Pacific ‘19: The Willamette freshman libero had 18 digs as the Bearcats fell to Whitworth in three sets on Friday. She grabbed a match-high 21 digs on Saturday as Willamette bounced back to sweep Whitman.

>> Dani Queja, Maryknoll ‘19: The Willamette freshman outside hitter had 13 digs in Friday’s 3-0 loss to Whitworth. She had 10 kills and two service aces for the Bearcats as the team swept Whitman on Saturday.

>> Emma Porter, Mid-Pacific ‘19: The freshman setter for Willamette recorded 33 assists for the team as they were swept by Whitworth on Friday. She had 27 assists the next day in a 3-0 victory over Whitman.

>> Sina Uluave, Punahou ‘19: The Wichita State freshman outside hitter recorded eight kills and 11 digs as the Shockers swept Tulane on Friday.

>> Siani Yamaguchi, Kalaheo ‘16: The Winthrop (S.C.) senior setter had 40 assists and 10 digs on Friday in a 3-1 win at Hampton. She added 48 assists and 19 digs to go with six service aces to lift the Eagles to a 3-2 victory at Campbell on Saturday. The senior has 15 double-doubles on the season and is leading the Big South with 8.99 assists per set.

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

>> Gianna Sbarbaro, Le Jardin ‘19: The San Diego freshman finished 54th in the WCC Championships with a time of 22:34.38. The Toreros finished fifth in the competition, their best finish in four years.