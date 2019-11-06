comscore Around the Nation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Around the Nation

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Kekaula Kaniho, Kahuku ‘17: The junior safety for No. 21 Boise State made nine total tackles, broke up two passes and had one QB hurry as the Broncos took down San Jose State 52-42. Read more

