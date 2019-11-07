3 town-bound lanes closed on H-1 in Waimalu for police investigation

Police have closed three right lanes in the town-bound direction of the H-1 freeway because of a police investigation into a fatality.
Police said the road was closed about 7:10 p.m.
The closure is near the Kaahumanu Overpass while a police investigation into a possible suicide continues.
Police said two left most lanes were still open for travel, but motorists should expect delays and use alternate routes.
