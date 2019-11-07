Traffic advisory: Diamond Head Road pavement repairs begin Tuesday

Road pavement repairs on Diamond Head Road are scheduled to begin Tuesday, according to city officials, and expected to continue into early December.

The work is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the stretch between 3603 Diamond Head Road, east of Diamond Head Lookout, to 22nd Avenue. The work is expected to be completed by Dec 6, weather and conditions permitting.

No road work is scheduled on Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 28.

During construction hours, all westbound traffic will be closed and detoured to avoid the work zone. Eastbound traffic will remain open to all traffic. Pedestrian access will also be restricted along the road between 3603 and Kahala Avenue.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and use alternate routes. Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control.

Questions or concerns can be directed to the Honolulu Department of Facility Maintenance at 768-3632.