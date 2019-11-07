ExtraFamily: Buy reading material, art, records and more in support of public libraries

The Friends of the Library of Hawaii would like you to check out its Art & Book Sale and Craft Fair this weekend at Washington Middle School cafeteria. Read more

The Friends of the Library of Hawaii would like you to check out its Art & Book Sale and Craft Fair this weekend at Washington Middle School cafeteria.

A huge collection of holiday books, cookbooks and hobbies books, in addition to more than 20 other popular categories, will be on sale, according to Nainoa Mau, executive director of the organization.

Art for sale includes large oil paintings, lithographs, sculptures and ceramics. The items are cleaned, framed and curated by volunteers who invested some elbow grease to make them look their best.

The craft fair on Saturday will offer donated items that have been transformed into something new. Thanks to volunteers, books, records, art and the like have been turned into journals, bowls, greeting cards, bookmarks, paper flowers and other creative things.

The event will also sell CDs, DVDs, puzzles, games and many other fun items.

More than 200 volunteers and 2,000 people will attend the weekend event, Mau said.

Funds raised will go toward supporting educational and literacy programs at the state’s 51 public libraries.

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY OF HAWAII ART & BOOK SALE AND CRAFT FAIR

>> Where: Washington Middle School, 1633 South King St.

>> When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (craft fair runs Saturday only, until 2 p.m.) and Sunday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday

>> Cost: Free admission

>> Info: 536-4174, friendsofthelibraryofhawaii.org