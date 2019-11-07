Keiki Kraft: Recycled Newspaper Turkey

Learn how to make this festive fall-themed turkey using recycled Star-Advertiser newsprint. Read more

RECYCLED NEWSPAPER TURKEY

Supplies and Tools:

>> 4 to 6 sheets of Star-Advertiser newsprint

>> 12 inches of twine or ribbon

>> Brown acrylic paint (for the body)

>> Yellow, orange and red acrylic paint (for feathers)

>> 4-by-4-inch brown cardstock Brown cardstock

>> 1-by-1-inch orange cardstock

>> 1-by-1-inch red cardstock

>> 2-by-3-inch white cardstock

>> Tacky glue or low-temp glue gun

>> Scissors

>> Foam Paintbrush

Directions:

1. Scrunch 2 to 4 sheets of newspaper into a ball shape.

2. Stack 2 remaining sheets of newspaper to form a double thickness. Place the ball of newspaper in the center.

3. Gather up the sheets of newspaper around the ball.

4. Use the twine or ribbon to secure the gathered newspaper. Shape the turkey by pushing the gathered paper to one side. This will be the turkey’s tail.

5. Paint the rounded bottom of the newspaper with the brown acrylic paint and dry. This is for the turkey body.

6. Spread the gathered “tail” out. Paint the tail with yellow, red and orange acrylic paint, or leave the “feathers” as is.

7. Using the brown cardstock, cut a 3-inch circle for the turkey’s head. From the orange cardstock, cut a triangle for the beak, and with the red cardstock, cut a waddle. Using white cardstock, cut 2 circles for eyes, then color in with black marker. Glue pieces together — refer to the picture for guidelines. Optional: You can cut wings from the brown cardstock and feet from the orange yardstick.

8. When the body and feathers are dry, glue the head to the body. If you cut wings and feet, glue those on as well.