Hawaiian Airlines passenger traffic up 1%

Hawaiian Airlines transported 1% more passengers in October than in the year-earlier period, the company said Wednesday.

The state’s largest carrier carried 981,611 passengers compared with 971,817 in the year-earlier period. Its load factor, or the percentage of seats filled, rose 2.4 percentage points to 88% from 85.6%.

Revenue passenger miles, or one paying passenger transported one mile, increased 5% on an increase of 2.1% in capacity (available seat miles).

ON THE MOVE

Castle Hospitality Group has named Jeff Caminos senior vice president of operations and Renette Carpio director of operations for Castle Vacation Rentals Hawaii. Caminos returns with more than 35 years experience in hospitality operations, previously with Aqua-Aston Hospitality, and more than nine years with Castle when he served as general manager of Kamaole Sands on Maui and was later promoted to vice president of operations. Carpio returns with more than 30 years experience in travel and tourism, previously with Aqua-Aston Hospitality; and 15 years with Castle, when she served 10 years as director of owner relations/operations and 5 years as a general manager.

>> Brandon Large to project designer from designer. Large joined the firm in 2013 and is a nominee of the firm’s FORTIS LeaderShip group, with international project experience including Jinshuo Resort in Mian Yang, China and Jeju Hot Springs Resort Hotel on Jeju Island, South Korea.