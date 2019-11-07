comscore Pau Hana Patrol: Dean & Deluca offers luxury dining for casual eaters | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Pau Hana Patrol | Play

Pau Hana Patrol: Dean & Deluca offers luxury dining for casual eaters

  • By Rasa Fournier, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Dean & DeLuca is tucked away on a quiet corner at the Luxury Row end of Waikiki, with its entrance on the ground floor of Ritz-Carlton Residences. Read more

Previous Story
Review: Robots, Linda Hamilton rise again in ‘Terminator’ reboot

Scroll Up