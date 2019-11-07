A month-long run of 10 golf events produced a diverse group of winners

That golf blur that had Jessie Merrill re-introducing red numbers to the Hawaii State Women’s Golf Association last month and ended Sunday with top-ranked Oklahoma carving up the Ka’anapali course in its sixth Collegiate Invitational can only be called quirky. Read more

That golf blur that had Jessie Merrill re-introducing red numbers to the Hawaii State Women’s Golf Association last month and ended Sunday with top-ranked Oklahoma carving up the Ka’anapali course in its sixth Collegiate Invitational can only be called quirky.

Then again, calling golf quirky is redundant.

Ten tournaments came and went, all memorable for diverse reasons. Early on there was Merrill’s impressive Hawaii debut. The former University of Virginia golfer moved here Sept. 1 to work at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children as a neonatal intensive care nurse.

In her first Hawaii tournament, she won the HSWGA State Stroke Play Championship. Virginia’s second-ranked junior golfer in the Class of 2012 shot 72-71 at Mililani Golf Club. She is the first to finish under par since the event was closed to non-HSWGA members in 2015 after a storied 48-year history.

Merrill was six better than Anna Umemura Murata, who won every Hawaii high school championship she played (1994, 1995 and 1997) at Punahou. They were the “kids” in the field, along with defending champ Heather McGinnis — another nurse. No one else was within 15 shots of Merrill and few within 15 years — and 50 yards — of Murata, now 40. Hawaii Golf Hall of Famer Bev Kim, who joked Merrill and Murata should have had a “flight of their own,” shot her age (73) in the first round.

Merrill loved the experience, comparing the atmosphere to what she grew up with in a “pretty active” Virginia women’s golf world.

“It was an awesome jump back into competitive golf for me,” she said. “It was the first tournament I’ve won in a while and lowest two-day score I’ve posted.”

As of this month, she is a member at Oahu Country Club. It’s part of her focus on “putting roots down.”

“That’s something I couldn’t do as a travel nurse with short three-month contracts,” she said, “so golf and joining a club was one of the ways I wanted to do so.”

A week earlier, there was the “First Ever” Klipper Amateur at Kaneohe. Eric Cross shot a final-round 70 to beat state high school champ Jake Sequin by three for the title, but this tournament might have been more about reaching out to the community.

The military course provided special passes to participants to avoid delays at the entry gate. It also submitted applications for its public partners program for every participant at no cost “so you can practice for next year’s event too!” The annual program allows access to the course, bowling center and Officer’s Club for those not in the military who pass a thorough background check.

The layout with the magical back-nine ocean holes was on PGA of America’s 2011 list of best military courses. It hosts clubs and a handful of non-military events every year, most notably the University of Hawaii’s Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational.

The final weekend in October, Maui’s Kyle Hayashi won the third annual HSGA Maui Amateur at Wailea and Peter Jung, who played in this year’s Sony Open in Hawaii, defended his title at the 17th Turtle Bay Amateur.

The next week, UH junior Tyra Tonkham took fourth at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational at Kapolei. And Denver junior Jun Ho Won, the 2017 Hawaii state high school champ, moved up to 11th with a final-round 68 at the UH men’s Hoakalei Collegiate Invitational.

Sonoma State — relieved to be in Waikoloa and away from the California fires — ran away with the men’s championship at the Dennis Rose Intercollegiate at Waikoloa. But it was UH Hilo’s Andrew Otani who closed fastest with a final-round 67. His career low kicked him into fifth and got the reigning Pacific West Conference freshman of the year a golfer of the week honor.

Concordia Portland edged Sonoma State for the women’s title, with UH Hilo freshman Michelle Kim tying for 12th in her second collegiate start.

While that was going on, Hilo’s Anson Arakaki and Shaun Downie shot 63 at Waikele to seize Hawaii’s slot for next year’s U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship at the Philadelphia Cricket Club. They beat Trevor Nishiyama and four-time HSGA Player of the Year Tyler Ota by a shot.

Sunday at Ka‘anapali, Oklahoma cemented its No. 1 ranking with a school-record 21-under 263 in the final round to win the Collegiate Invitational. The Sooners finished the three-day event at 47-under 805, shattering the tournament record by 19 shots.

Georgia sophomore Trent Phillips birdied the seventh playoff hole to claim medalist honors over Oklahoma’s Quade Cummins, who birdied his first seven holes and closed with a school-record 62.

Both broke the tournament record, finishing at 20-under 193. Rainbow junior Justin Ngan, playing at home, had a second-round 66 and tied for 36th with a career-best 209 total.