comscore A month-long run of 10 golf events produced a diverse group of winners | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

A month-long run of 10 golf events produced a diverse group of winners

  • By Ann Miller Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

That golf blur that had Jessie Merrill re-introducing red numbers to the Hawaii State Women’s Golf Association last month and ended Sunday with top-ranked Oklahoma carving up the Ka’anapali course in its sixth Collegiate Invitational can only be called quirky. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up