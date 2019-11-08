Armed robbery suspects take man’s car after assault in Pearl City

Police are looking for two male suspects who robbed at gunpoint a 58-year-old man in Pearl City early this morning.

Police said the suspects approached the man at 1:17 a.m., with one of them threatening the victim with a handgun, demanding his belongings.

The victim was forced from his car and assaulted by the two.

The armed suspect then fled in the man’s vehicle.

The case is classified as a first-degree robbery.