Armed robbery suspects take man’s car after assault in Pearl City

Police are looking for two male suspects who robbed at gunpoint a 58-year-old man in Pearl City early this morning.
Police said the suspects approached the man at 1:17 a.m., with one of them threatening the victim with a handgun, demanding his belongings.
The victim was forced from his car and assaulted by the two.
The armed suspect then fled in the man’s vehicle.
The case is classified as a first-degree robbery.
