Hundreds of moviegoer evacuated from Ward theaters

Hundreds of moviegoers evacuated Consolidated Theatres at the Ward location tonight, but aren’t sure why.

They suspect it may have to do with water that was flowing from above the parking garage entrance.

One moviegoer said an alarm sounded, saying to evacuate during the movie at about 7:20 p.m. – 7:25 p.m., but someone informed them it was a false alarm.

Then at about 7:40 p.m., a second alarm sounded briefly, and the movie continued to play, said Dawn Sato, who was watching the movie “Parasite.”

She said that someone came in and said everyone has to evacuate, but they didn’t know why.

The moviegoers were standing in the lobby, waiting to see if it was OK to return.

At 8 p.m., a customer coming from the parking garage saw the flowing water, which smelled like the water was mixed with gas.

Sato saw water pouring out of a water valve, coming from the top of the parking structure, but did not appear to be a water main break.

It did not appear to affect other businesses, including Bucca Di Beppo and Dave & Buster’s, she said.

Neither the fire department nor police department were called or notified.

The box office shut down and some theater patrons tried to get refunds from guest services. Others were told to keep their tickets and return another day for a refund.