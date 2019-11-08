Police arrest 4 wind-farm protesters in Kalaeloa

Honolulu police arrested four demonstrators in Kalaeloa Thursday night who oppose the planned Na Pua Makani wind farm project in Kahuku.
Police arrested the protesters from approximately 10:50 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday for disobeying police. One of the demonstrators, a 53-year-old man, also was arrested for resisting arrest.
Bail for the arrestees ranged from $100 to $1,000.
Michelle Yu, spokeswoman of the Honolulu Police Department, said all four demonstrators posted bail and have since been released.
There were no arrests in Kahuku.
