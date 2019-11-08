Tradewinds ease, higher surf forecast for weekend

The tradewinds have diminished and are expected to remain light through Saturday night, weather forecasters said, before strengthening again on Sunday.

Remnant moisture associated with an old front, meanwhile, will continue to linger today, mostly over Maui County and Oahu, bringing scattered showers.

Today’s highs range from 82 to 87 degrees Fahrenheit, with variable winds up to 15 miles per hour. Scattered showers are expected during the day and isolated showers at night. Tonight’s lows range from 66 to 71 degrees.

Surf along north and west shores will rise a notch on Saturday, with another increase expected Sunday as two northwest swells make their way through the islands.

Surf along north shores will be 4 to 6 feet today, rising to 5 to 7 feet Saturday. Surf along west shores will be 2 to 4 feet today, then 3 to 5 feet Saturday. Surf along south facing will be 2 to 4 feet today, rising to 4 to 6 feet Saturday.

Surf along south shores will trend up today and tonight, and approach advisory levels late Saturday and early Sunday.

The second swell is expected to bring surf heights approaching advisory levels on Monday.