Vehicle accident briefly closes Kamehameha Highway lanes in Kaneohe

Police this morning briefly closed one lane in each direction of Kamehameha Highway in Kaneohe due to a motor vehicle accident.
The closure at the intersection of Mehana Street and was reported around 6 a.m. and cleared by 7:30 a.m.
No serious injuries were reported.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.